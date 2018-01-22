Kumar The Orangutan Escapes SC Zoo Exhibit - Again

Kumar the Greenville Zoo Orangutan (Photo: Custom)

GREENVILLE, SC -- Kumar the orangutan, one of the Greenville Zoo's signature attractions, briefly escaped his den on Monday — and not for the first time.

The escape happened after repair work in the early afternoon.

"Kumar, who has a lot of time on his hands, figured out that the netting wasn't properly secured," City Manager John Castile said. "He got out of the exhibit for a short period of time and went back into the exhibit."

Orangutans are considered among the most-intelligent primates.

It isn't the first time Kumar has escaped.

Last July, the 12-year-old Sumatran orangutan broke a wire in the netting and climbed on top of the exhibit for about 10 minutes before returning.

Kumar came to the Greenville Zoo in November 2016 shortly after his 32-year-old counterpart, female Lana, arrived.

Kumar was born at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. In 2014, he was transferred to the Oregon Zoo in Portland, where he spent time with Baby Bob, the former Greenville Zoo resident and offspring of Mia and Chelsea, both Bornean orangutans.

Sumatran orangutans are found only on the island of Sumatra and are considered one of the world’s 25 most-endangered primates.

