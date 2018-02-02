WFMY
Man Released From Mich. Jail in Frigid Weather With No Shirt, Shoes

Associated Press , WZZM 10:04 PM. EST February 02, 2018

LUDINGTON, MICH. - A sheriff's office in western Michigan has changed part of its policy after an inmate was allowed to leave jail in below freezing temperatures without wearing a shirt or shoes.

The Ludington Daily News reports that Nick Wroble left Mason County's jail Tuesday bare-chested and in socks. Temperatures during the day ranged from 18 degrees to 24 degrees.

The old policy required jail clothing to remain inside the facility. Relatives also could not bring clothing before an inmate's release.

Sheriff Kim Cole said Wroble was given his shirt and other belongings and spent more than a minute playing outside with his dog before getting into a waiting car. Cole said Wroble didn't want dog hair on the shirt.

He added that Wroble, who was jailed for breaking and entering with intent, "did not have shoes and he should have had shoes."

