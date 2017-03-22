Student In Michigan Made a Dating Resume and People are Amazed

Michigan State University student Joey Adams is receiving a lot of attention after posting a dating resume on Facebook. (Photo: Courtesy)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University junior Joey Adams' phone has been ringing non-stop.

The dating resume he posted on Facebook last week "started as a joke," Adams said.

But it seems to be working.

Earlier in the semester, Adams saw a "gorgeous" girl on MSU's campus and eventually worked up the courage to ask her out on a date.

"She asked if I had a dating resume," he said. "I didn't have one, so she told me no."

Afterward, Adams, 21, spent two or three hours making a dating resume in case another girl ever asked.

On Wednesday, MSU student Ashley Harrison posted on MSU's Class of 2018 Facebook page that her roommate needed a formal date.

After his friend tagged him in the post, Adams immediately shared his dating resume with a caption that read, "I have been waiting for this moment."

The chemical engineering major listed "rollerblading" and "crying during 'Marley & Me'" as some of his skills.

His objective? "To find a honey with a bitchin' family who enjoys sushi, adventures & good movies."

In less than a week, Adams has been featured on BuzzFeed and "Good Morning America." There's been a push on social media to get him on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"It's been a cool experience," Adams said, "and my mom is really loving it."

He wasn't picked as the formal date, but he's gotten dozens of phone calls from all over the world. He said it's "overwhelming," especially during midterms week.

He's been invited to several formals in and around the Lansing area and even plans to attend a few.

"I'm wishing things would go back to normal even though I know it won't happen soon," Adams said, "but for now, I'm just having fun riding the wave."

