6,000+ Sailors on Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrie Coming Home to Norfolk

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhow (Photo: US Navy)

WASHINGTON — NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- More than 6,000 Sailors from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 are scheduled to arrive at their homeports Dec. 30 after completing a highly successful seven-month deployment.

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike), guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) and guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Nitze (DDG 94) are returning to Naval Station (NS) Norfolk. USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) is returning to its homeport of NS Mayport, Florida.

Commanded by Rear Adm. James Malloy, the Eisenhower CSG is comprised of Ike, embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, CSG 10 staff and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 staff and ships.

WATCH: 4,000 Soldiers Come Home for Holidays

While deployed, the strike group performed admirably in the 5th and 6th U.S. Fleet areas of operations while providing maritime security, conducting combat missions and launching F/A-18 strikes against ISIL in Syria and Iraq. The strike group's support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Odyssey Resolve and Operation Oaken Steel was integral to each mission's success.

While conducting operations in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, USS Mason defended itself and other U.S. ships from multiple inbound anti-ship cruise missiles during the week of Oct. 9. In response to these threats, Sailors aboard Nitze swiftly carried out a defensive Tomahawk strike against three radar sites on the Yemeni coast. These combined actions reduced adversary capabilities in this strategic maritime chokepoint and helped ensure continued free-flow of commerce throughout the region.

Copyright 2016 WFMY