National Parks Issue Reminder: No Ice Skating On the National Mall Pool

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The National Parks Service has issued a friendly reminder to D.C. residents and visitors: please don't ice skate on the National Mall Reflecting Pool.

According to the service, a number of recent visitors have attempted to walk or skate across the frozen pool. Some of those ice trekkers have stepped through the ice into the frigid water.

The service says no one has been hurt, but reminds visitors of the dangers of hypothermia.

If you're looking to go skating in the D.C. area, consider the Sculpture Garden.

