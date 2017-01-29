WFMY
Outage Grounds Delta Flights

Jay Knoll, KARE 8:27 PM. EST January 29, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

in a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."

