Outage Grounds Delta Flights

An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (Photo: George Marincel, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

in a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."

KARE 11 has a crew at MSP and will have more on this developing story.

@lanehart I do apologize. The IT department is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. *JS — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

@Delta why is the baggage line so backed up this evening at @mspairport pic.twitter.com/tvSQ1LDDGF — Ben Krouse-Gagne (@krousega) January 29, 2017

