Outage Grounds Delta Flights

MINNEAPOLIS - An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."
in a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."
KARE 11 has a crew at MSP and will have more on this developing story.
@lanehart I do apologize. The IT department is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. *JS— Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017
@Delta why is the baggage line so backed up this evening at @mspairport pic.twitter.com/tvSQ1LDDGF— Ben Krouse-Gagne (@krousega) January 29, 2017
