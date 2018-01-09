WFMY
Owner of 'Obama Gas Station' in SC Charged with Tax Evasion

January 09, 2018

Columbia, SC-- The owner of the Obama Mart in Columbia is being accused of failing to pay over $100,000 in sales taxes to the state.

Murah Alhanik is facing four counts of sales tax evasion.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revune, Alhanik reported $971,935 in sales tax returns between 2013 and 2016. However, they say a investigation by their department revealed the sales total was actually $2,688,533. 

Because of the lower sales report, the agency says he evaded paying $136,753 over that four year period.

Alhanik was booked at the Richland County jail. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison for each count. 

