Owner of 'Obama Gas Station' in SC Charged with Tax Evasion

Columbia, SC-- The owner of the Obama Mart in Columbia is being accused of failing to pay over $100,000 in sales taxes to the state.

Murah Alhanik is facing four counts of sales tax evasion.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revune, Alhanik reported $971,935 in sales tax returns between 2013 and 2016. However, they say a investigation by their department revealed the sales total was actually $2,688,533.

Because of the lower sales report, the agency says he evaded paying $136,753 over that four year period.

Alhanik was booked at the Richland County jail. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison for each count.

