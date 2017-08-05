VIDEO: Police, Bystanders Lift Car Off Man Pinned Underneath

(Photo: Blount, Devetta)

A Georgia man is alive because of the quick actions of a group of bystanders and a police officer. Together they lifted a car off of the man who was pinned underneath it.

Atlanta police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee told CBS46 the incident began with a drive-by shooting.

A group of people drove up in a vehicle and opened fire at a different group of people, who fired back.

The driver of the car fled the scene without putting his car in park, allowing it to roll onto the man who was attempting to avoid the firefight, Chafee said.

Police released dashcam video of the incident which shows the bystanders teaming with officers to rescue the man.

The man is in hospital in critical condition.

