Police: Man charged with murder after traveling to NYC to target blacks

James Jackson, 28, seen here in an image provided by NYPD, is charged with murder in the death of Timothy Caughman. (Photo: NYPD)

NEW YORK - Police arrested a 28-year-old Baltimore man on Wednesday who admitted to fatally stabbing a black man in Manhattan, telling police he hated black men.

James Harris Jackson was charged with murder in Monday's stabbing and death of Timothy Caughman, a 66-year-old black man who suffered multiple wounds to the chest and back, police said.

Jackson turned himself in after the New York City Police Department asked for the public's help in finding him, and distributed surveillance video and a photograph of him to the media. After seeing the images, Jackson found his way to a Times Square police station and surrendered, police said.



“I’m the person that you’re looking for,” Jackson told police, Assistant Police Chief William Aubrey told the Associated Press.

Jackson traveled by bus on Friday to New York City to the "media capital of the world" to generate as much attention as possible, police said.

On Monday, Jackson was wandering the streets of the city, wearing an overcoat that concealed a 26-inch sword, when he encountered Caughman, who was picking through trash, police said. Jackson used the sword to stab Caughman repeatedly, police said.

At about 11:30 p.m., Caughman staggered into the Midtown South police precinct bleeding of multiple wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital Center, according to NYPD.

When Jackson turned himself in, police recovered the sword.

Jackson told police that he hated black men for at least a decade. He was staying at a hotel in midtown, police said.

“The reason he picked New York is because it’s the media capital of the world, and he wanted to make a statement,” Aubrey said.

Police suggested that Jackson had been thinking of attacking others, but instead chose to turn himself in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

