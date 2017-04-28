'Purple Rain' Reissue Will Include 6 Unreleased Prince Tracks

A court injunction may have kept six unreleased Prince songs out of fans' hands last week but six others are on the way.​

They will be included in the June 23 release of the remastered edition of his landmark 1984 album Purple Rain, NPG and Warner Bros. Records announced Friday.

An expanded edition will include a third disc of B-sides and a DVD of a 1985 performance by Prince and the Revolution in Syracuse, N.Y. Both releases are available for pre-order on Friday.

Among the unreleased tracks are a solo version of the song Possessed and a studio version of Electric Intercourse.

The labels noted that the singer personally supervised the Purple Rain remastering process a year before he died at 57 from a prescription drug overdose on April 21, 2016.

© 2017 Associated Press