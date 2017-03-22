Shooting Reported Outside U.K. Parliament in London

CBS News

The campus of Britain’s parliament was penetrated Wednesday by a suspect with a knife, and and the chamber locked down after gunshots rung out -- possibly police taking aim at the suspect.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they were responding to a “firearms incident” on Westminster Bridge, just outside the Palaces of Westminster, which is the home of the parliament.

There were unconfirmed reports that as many as six people were wounded on Westminster Bridge, which is just outside parliament. That appeared to be the result of a dark SUV driving onto the sidewalk, and any link with the apparent knife attack remained unclear.

A medivac helicopter landed in the area as police cordoned off the streets surrounding the British Parliament.

One witness told CBS News partner network Sky News that he saw a man who appeared to be carrying a knife walking toward police officers inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

According to a member of parliament who addressed the chamber during the lock-down, at least one police officer was stabbed inside the gates of the compound and the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police.”

