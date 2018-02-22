Snapchat Responds to Petition, Apologizes for Controversial Update

File photo

Following weeks of complaints from users regarding the overhauled design of the app, Snapchat officially responded to complaints from a petition which accumulated over one million signatures.

The petition, created by Nic Rumsey and posted on Change.org last month, argued what others had stated through social media: "Many users have found that it has not made the app easier to use, but has, in fact, made many features more difficult.

"There is a general level of annoyance among users and many have decided to use a VPN app, or are using other risky apps or steps, to go back to the old Snapchat," said Rumsey in part.

Wednesday, Snapchat officially responded to Rumsey's petition, saying, "We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many... our goal was to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most."

The company added that despite the purpose the new design serves, an update to be released "in the coming weeks" will introduce tabs in the Friends and Discover sections, which will take some of the stress out of searching for the content users are looking for. Additionally, users will be able to sort things like Stories, Group Chats and Subscriptions to better streamline their day-to-day use.

"This new foundation is just the beginning, and we will always listen closely to find new ways to make the service better for everyone," said Snapchat.

Earlier this month, Twitter user Issac Svobodny posted a screenshot of a supposed Direct Message conversation between himself and Snapchat. The tweet alleged he struck a deal with Snapchat, promising to revert to the old format if Svobodny were to get 50,000 retweets for his tweet.

The tweet, which garnered nearly 600,000 likes and over 1.5 million retweets, became one of the most popular tweets of all-time. But, spoiler alert — the tweet was falsified; there was no such conversation.

Rumsey's petition has just over 1.2 million signatures.

