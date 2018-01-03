Snow in Florida: Parts of State Trade Sunshine for Snowflakes

A strong winter storm is bringing cold, ice and snow to parts of north Florida on Wednesday, 3, 2017. (Photo: Tallahassee Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Welcome to January 2018 in Florida, where we've traded the warmth and sunshine for some cold and ice.

People who thought the state would be their great escape from the frozen north -- or those who moved here and thought they left that weather for good -- are getting a dose of reality this Wednesday, Jan. 3.

It's winter, it's cold and while rare, it can snow!

Check out some of these wintry scenes from across the state:

Video: Snowfall in Tallahassee, Florida

Video: Snowfall at Tallahassee home

Video: Snow at Tallahassee house

Video: Snow in Tallahassee

Video: Snowfall at Tallahassee law attorney's office

Video: Snow comes down in Tallahassee

