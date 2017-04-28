South L.A. Reflects on Riots 25 Years Later

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES -- Saturday marks the 25th anniversary since the start of the Los Angeles riots. The mostly African-American community of South L.A. erupted after a jury acquitted four white police officers in the videotaped beating of Rodney King -- a black motorist who had been stopped for speeding.

Six days of violence left 55 people dead, 2,000 wounded and 11,000 arrested.

"These people are angry and they have every right to be," one man said amid the chaos in 1992.

"Terrible there is no police presence," reporter Bob Tur said from his helicopter, reacting to the beating of Reginald Denny.

Police were accused of standing by and letting it happen, and while the city was on fire, KJLH radio was in the middle of it.

"You're seeing buildings being burned down, and you're seeing people run for their lives in the streets," DJ Lon McQue says. "Not everybody was looting, people were running for dear life - that is a war zone."

Karen Lane was 12 years old when the riots broke out. She's now a lawyer with Community Coalition.

"You know what rose from the ashes of 1992 were really people-driven, community-driven solutions and calling for more accountability," Lane says.

For four days, DJs Aundrae Russell and McQue stopped playing music and let callers vent.

"I am hurt that the verdict was what it was," one caller said in 1992, "but this certainly isn't what you call a damn revolution!"

Russell says at first callers were furious. "And then, it turned more into, 'Don't burn our community.'"

Over time, murder rates plummeted in the area. According to police, over 1,000 homicides were reported in 1992, but in 2016, there were just under 300 cases.

Authorities say recent construction of a new NFL stadium and concert venue in Inglewood has brought about jobs and increased real estate prices.

Aqeela Sherrils -- who was once a member of the infamous gang the Crips -- now owns a restaurant with celebrity chef Roy Choi, called Locol.

"I have hired 40 people, livable wage jobs, and 80 percent of staff walk to work," Sherrils said. "I have been knowing these people that work in my kitchen all my life."

Twenty-five years later, many people in South Los Angeles see past the pain and instead view the riots as an uprising that ignited change.

While parts of the neighborhood have changed, some of the hardest-hit pockets have stayed the same, including the vacant lots that burned in 1992.

Construction crews are working to renovate the area, and locals say it's a perfect example that all is not lost -- reinvestment just takes time.

