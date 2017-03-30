Starting next year, McDonald's will start using fresh beef for its Quarter Pounders

McDonald's Quarter Pounders will be made of fresh beef starting mid-next year.

The company announced this morning that the majority of its restaurants in the United States will make the change from frozen beef.

"We don’t anticipate any significant increase in price," said spokeswoman Becca Hary. "Individual franchisees set their own price."

Fresh beef had been tested in 325 restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 77 restaurants in Tulsa, Okla. , which McDonald's said was a customer-led initiative.

Quarter Pounder burgers include the Quarter Pounder, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers.

Other burger lines, such as the Big Mac and McDouble, aren't affected.

Restaurants in Alaska and Hawaii aren't making the switch, because of the distance and the logistics involved in shipping there, according to Hary.

“Today’s announcement is part of a continuing food journey for McDonald’s,” McDonald’s USA president Chris Kempczinski said in a written statement. “Over the last two years, we have accelerated the pace of change around how we source and serve our food. Delivering fresh beef that’s prepared when our customers order their food is just another example of how we are raising the bar. We’re just getting started, and can’t

wait to show you what’s next.”

