'Stayin' Alive': All-Star Salute to the Bee Gees On WFMY News 2/CBS

Barry Gibb, Bee Gees co-founder and seven-time GRAMMY-Award winner, will attend, in addition to special appearances by Saturday Night Fever star John Travolta, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, and GRAMMY winner Cynthia Erivo.



Watch Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY® Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees on Sunday, Apr. 16 at 8/7c on WFMY News 2/CBS.

Plus, the following A-list artists are slated to perform a bevvy of the Bee Gees' greatest hits:



- Medley: "Stayin' Alive," "Tragedy" "How Deep is Your Love," "Night Fever" - Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day

- "To Love Somebody" - Keith Urban

- "Massachusetts" - Ed Sheeran

- "Lonely Days" - Panic! At The Disco

- "Tragedy" - Tori Kelly

- "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" - John Legend & Stevie Wonder

- "Islands In The Stream" - Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett

- "Immortality" - Celine Dion

- "Night Fever" - DNCE

- "If I Can't Have You" - Demi Lovato

- "More Than A Woman" - Jason Derulo & Tavares

- "How Deep Is Your Love" - Little Big Town

- "Love So Right" - Andra Day

- "I Just Want To Be Your Everything" - Nick Jonas

- "Too Much Heaven" - Pentatonix

- "Emotion" - Katharine McPhee

- "Jive Talkin'" - Barry Gibb

- "You Should Be Dancing" - Barry Gibb

- "Stayin' Alive" - Barry Gibb & Ensemble





