'Stayin' Alive': All-Star Salute to the Bee Gees On WFMY News 2/CBS

Barry Gibb, Bee Gees co-founder and seven-time GRAMMY-Award winner, will attend, in addition to special appearances by Saturday Night Fever star John Travolta, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, and GRAMMY winner Cynthia Erivo.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
Watch Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY® Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees on Sunday, Apr. 16 at 8/7c on WFMY News 2/CBS.
Plus, the following A-list artists are slated to perform a bevvy of the Bee Gees' greatest hits:
- Medley: "Stayin' Alive," "Tragedy" "How Deep is Your Love," "Night Fever" - Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day
- "To Love Somebody" - Keith Urban
- "Massachusetts" - Ed Sheeran
- "Lonely Days" - Panic! At The Disco
- "Tragedy" - Tori Kelly
- "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" - John Legend & Stevie Wonder
- "Islands In The Stream" - Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett
- "Immortality" - Celine Dion
- "Night Fever" - DNCE
- "If I Can't Have You" - Demi Lovato
- "More Than A Woman" - Jason Derulo & Tavares
- "How Deep Is Your Love" - Little Big Town
- "Love So Right" - Andra Day
- "I Just Want To Be Your Everything" - Nick Jonas
- "Too Much Heaven" - Pentatonix
- "Emotion" - Katharine McPhee
- "Jive Talkin'" - Barry Gibb
- "You Should Be Dancing" - Barry Gibb
- "Stayin' Alive" - Barry Gibb & Ensemble
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs