Student slays prom in Gatsby themed jumpsuit

A Murrah High student’s prom outfit gets national attention for what has been called the most glamourous this year.
16-year-old Faith Thigpen of Jackson, Miss., wore a jumpsuit by designer Angel Brinks then posted a number of photos from her prom night on social media.
“It was inspired by the Kardashians,” Thigpen told Yahoo Style. “Our theme was the 1920s The Great Gatsby. My mom and I saw pictures from the Kardashians’ Gatsby-themed blinged-out party, and we were immediately inspired!”
The Kardashians donned glitzy ensembles at Kris Jenner’s 1920s-themed birthday party in 2015.
“I did not work with Ms. Angel Brinks directly; however, I was able to Facetime with some of her staff, and they helped me with a lot,” she shares with Yahoo Style. “For example, making sure my measurements were exactly right and emailing me consistently before and after the arrival of the outfit. They were very kind and polite, and they gave me the impression that they wanted to make sure everything was perfect.”
Her look received praise from Brinks herself, as she posted photos of Thigpen on prom night to her Instagram account, thanking her for choosing the brand for the event.
“It was our pleasure to make this bodysuit for Lifetime “Bring It!” Star @iamstard0m Prom!” Brinks captioned the image. “She added the train/skirt & mask to our beautiful bodysuit! Thank you for choosing us! I hope you had an amazing time and I know everyone loved it! You look gorgeous!”
