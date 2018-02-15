Talking To Your Kids About School Shootings

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Several people killed and multiple people injured in yet another school shooting in America. This time Parkland, Florida near Ft. Lauderdale. It's been a heartbreaking afternoon, watching students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School leave the school with their hands in the air. Law enforcement with their guns drawn. And parents rushing to the scene trying to find their children. We know the alleged gunman is in custody. Investigators say he's a former student at the school. We know at least 14 injured. And we're hearing up to seven dead.

A lot to take in on a Wednesday afternoon. You won't be able to escape the images. And your kids will probably look to you for answers and comfort this evening.

Start the conversation by asking your kids what they know. And from there, you fill in the blanks based on their developmental level. Less details for the younger kids and more details for the older kids. Your kids want to know that schools do all they can to keep them safe. Tell your kids to take drills seriously when the schools practice lock downs. The reason for the drills is just in case.

As a parent, your first response is to panic, which is a totally normal reaction. But, you have to think. You have to focus because you'll be thinking for yourself and your kids. You want to help your child stay safe. You'll talk them down.

You want to find out where they are. What they're seeing. What they're hearing. Your objective is to help them stay calm. When emotions run high this leads to irrational thinking, which can lead to making decisions that make them more vulnerable.

© 2018 WFMY-TV