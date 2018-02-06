The best grocery store savings hacks

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 22: The Whole Foods logo adorns a cardboard box at a Whole Foods Market February 22, 2007 in San Francisco, California. Whole Foods Market Inc. announced that it plans to purchase(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2007 Getty Images)

Your favorite grocery stores usually offer tons of coupons, but did you know these special secret hacks to save even more?

ALDI: ALDI brand products are 50% less than national brands. Plus, you can return them for a full refund.

PUBLIX: You can combine a Publix & competitor coupon to save with their “double coupon” policy.

TRADER JOE’S: You can return anything, even after opening it.

WHOLE FOODS: You can try anything in the store, totally free.

TARGET: Use the cartwheel app to download special coupons.

