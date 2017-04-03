VIDEO: Woman Douses Suspected Carjacker in Gasoline

TEWKSBURY, Mass.-- A carjacking suspect likely has a strong smell of gasoline after swiping a car from a woman in Massachusetts Saturday.

Tewksbury police released surveillance video of the theft from the gas station in Tewksbury. A woman was pumping gas when a man, identified as William Tighe, 32, jumped into her car.

The two struggled briefly and the victim even sprayed gas on the Tighe. Police say Tighe was able to get away, but not before dragging the victim several feet.

Police spotted the vehicle, and Tighe led them on a brief chase before ditching the car and running away.

Tighe remains on the run.

Wanted Poster for carjacking suspect William Tighe, 32. Formerly of #Tewksbury & #Somerville; ties to #Lowell. Contact TPD with info. TPD30 pic.twitter.com/OXdpXy60nF — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) April 2, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV