Winter Storm Forces Tenn. Bride To Change Venue Last Minute

One bride from East Tennessee and her groom were both planning a wedding in New York City.

It was a day Meagan Miller was waiting for since the first day she got engaged.

"My dad was going to do our ceremony," Miller said. "We were just going to run away to the Big Apple and get married."

But heavy snowfall in the northeast caused some issues with travel.

"Thursday morning, we flew to Atlanta. The minute we hit the group in Atlanta, Delta says our flight was canceled," Miller said. "So they rebooked us about there or four more times. And eventually, they told us there is no way you are getting to New York."

JFK Airport in New York City shut down all airport operations for Thursday's blizzard. NBC News reported more than 1,500 U.S. flights were canceled and another 5,700 more were delays Friday. This didn't stop Meagan from getting to the altar.

"So we asked Delta, can you tell us somewhere? I just want to get married," Miller said.

She and the groom both decided to book a flight to New Orleans later that day. However, their luggage was stuck in New York for three days-- including her wedding dress.

"Delta is trying their best. They know my wedding dress is in that luggage," Miller said. "They said they think they can get it back to me."

Miller said she was disappointed her wedding plans at the Big Apple didn't come to fruition.

However, the couple made it to New Orleans and tied the knot. Ms. Miller is now Mrs. Booth! She said while the last minute change was unexpected, she was focused on marrying her sweetheart and making the day special no matter what.

Her dress also made it in time with only one hour to spare.

"That's what we kept reminding ourselves-- That no matter what, with every twist and turn, no matter what, I'm going to end up Mrs. Booth at the end of the day, and that's all that mattered."

