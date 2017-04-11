WFMY
Close

You can still see the Pink Moon tonight

Mary Bowerman , USA TODAY Network , WUSA 10:22 AM. EDT April 11, 2017

If staying up into the wee hours of the morning to see the Pink Moon wasn't appealing to you, there's still a chance to see the moon tonight.

The Pink Moon, which isn't actually pink, reached full peak at 2:08 a.m. ET Tuesday and will be visible to stargazers until April 12.

While many may be hoping to see a light pink moon, the first full moon in April is called a "pink moon" because it's when a spring flower called moss pink or phlox typically blooms, according to the Farmer's Almanac, Space.com reported.

According to Space.com, the name likely comes from a Native American tradition. In addition to the Pink Moon, the first full moon in April is also called the Egg Moon, Fish Moon and Sprouting Grass Moon, Space.com reported.

On social media, many posted pictures of the not-so-pink Pink Moon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

WFMY Meteorologist @TimBuckleyWX  tweeted that the Pink Moon "won't look pink without Photoshop."

 

 

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories