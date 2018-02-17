WFMY
2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Detected in Upstate South Carolina

Daniel J. Gross, The Greenville News , WFMY 2:27 PM. EST February 17, 2018

A minor earthquake was detected in the Upstate on Saturday morning.

The 2.3 magnitude earthquake happened about four miles east of Union, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the event near Union was about 45 miles away from Greenville. The earthquake's depth was 2 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

