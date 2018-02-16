8 key revelations from Mueller's latest indictment

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves following a meeting with members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals and the Russian Internet Research Agency shows a wide range of interference in the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump and against Hillary Clinton.

Here are some key points from the indictment:

Unknown Trump official contacted



The Russians reached out to a still-unnamed campaign official at Trump's campaign website to get information on how it was organizing rallies in Florida and New York. They got the official's name from the Facebook page of the real "Florida for Trump" campaign, the indictment said.

More than 100 U.S. people helped



While the Russians coordinated the interference, they worked with more than 100 U.S. citizens, the indictment said. In one case, the Russians learned from an unnamed "real U.S. person that they should focus their activities on 'purple states' like Colorado, Virginia & Florida." The Americans, the indictment said, did not know they were communicating with Russians.

Illegal campaign contributions



The special counsel is using the Federal Election Campaign Act, which prohibits foreign nationals from "making any contributions, expenditures, independent expenditures, or disbursements for electioneering communications," the indictment said.

The Russians' activity falls into that category, the indictment said.

False accounts created



One of the defendants, the indictment said, created false online accounts to attract followers for their false claims.

A Twitter account called "Tennessee GOP" or @TEN_GOP falsely claimed to be affiliated with the Tennessee Republican Party. "Over time, the @TEN_GOP account attracted more than 100,000 online followers," the indictment said.

Florida Trump official contacted Russians



On or about Aug. 15, 2016, the indictment said, a Florida-based political activist identified as a Florida country chairman for the Trump campaign contacted the defendants to identify "two additional sites in Florida for possible rallies. Defendants and their co-conspirators subsequently used their false U.S. persona accounts to communicate with the activist about logistics and an additional rally in Florida."

Bragged about their impact



One defendant, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, wrote an email to a colleague saying, “I created all these pictures and posts, and the Americans believed that it was written by their people.” Kaverzina later said the FBI was on to them so they were “covering tracks.”

Tried to suppress black voters



"On or about October 16, 2016, Defendants and their co-conspirators used the ORGANIZATION-controlled Instagram account 'Woke Blacks' to post the following message: '[A] particular hype and hatred for Trump is misleading the people and forcing Blacks to vote Killary. We cannot resort to the lesser of two devils. Then we'd surely be better off without voting AT ALL," the indictment said.

Made false voter fraud claims



In the summer of 2016, the defendants, the indictment said, "began to promote allegations of voter fraud by the Democratic Party through their fictitious U.S. personas and groups on social media." They claimed Clinton committed voter fraud during the Iowa caucuses, were being investigated for voter fraud in North Carolina and tried to use fraudulent "mail in Hillary votes" in Broward County, Florida.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM