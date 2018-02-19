WFMY
911 Dispatcher Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver; Husband Hears Call

A 911 dispatcher was killed in a wrong-way crash with a suspected drunk driver. Now, the grieving family has a message to share. kare11.tv/2GqcQRZ

KARE 2:06 PM. EST February 19, 2018

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - A Minneapolis 911 dispatcher on her way to work was killed on a Brooklyn Park highway in a crash with a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way, according to authorities.

Her husband heard the call while monitoring emergency dispatch audio at home.

The woman killed was 30-year-old Jenna Lynn Bixby of Nowthen.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the wrong-way driver, a 72-year-old man from Blaine, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. As of Sunday night, he was in critical condition. He was a retired minister, reports CBS Minnesota.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The State Patrol says Bixby's Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park and a Toyota Sequoia was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The Toyota hit the Hyundai head-on, killing Bixby.

"She was going to work to save people," said Nikki Orlicki, Bixby's sister, in a phone interview with KARE 11.

Orlicki described her older sister as "fearless" and said Bixby dreamed of becoming a police officer and had a job interview set up for next week. 

She is survived by her mom, husband, sister and 7-year-old niece. 

"She wanted to help people and she loved everyone," Orlicki said. 

Authorities say "alcohol is suspected to be a factor with the wrong way driver."

Orlicki said, "I just want people to realize that when they make that choice to drink, they made that choice to kill someone. She didn't have a choice. She tried to save people. I just miss my sister." 

The crash is under investigation. No further details have been released.

Minneapolis 911 Director Heather Hunt issued a statement Sunday saying:

"Our staff at Minneapolis Emergency Communications is shocked and saddened to lose our teammate Jenna Bixby. She was dedicated to helping others and was taken from us on her way to do just that. Jenna worked at 911 for the past three years as a dispatcher, a communications training officer who coached and developed new employees, and a member of our Community Outreach and Education Team, volunteering at community events including fundraisers for Special Olympics. Jenna embodies the caring, dedication and compassion that are the hallmarks of exceptional public service. She will be greatly missed."

