911 Dispatcher Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver; Husband Hears Call

Jenna Bixby (Credit: Nikki Orlicki)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - A Minneapolis 911 dispatcher on her way to work was killed on a Brooklyn Park highway in a crash with a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way, according to authorities.

Her husband heard the call while monitoring emergency dispatch audio at home.

MPLS Emergency Comms staff work 24/7 to keep ppl safe. As a 911 Dispatcher, Jenna Bixby did so for yrs. That’s what she was going to do yesterday when her life was tragically taken. My thoughts are w her family friends&colleagues mourning her loss. She was an extraordinary person https://t.co/2t4ICVUUWz — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) February 18, 2018

The woman killed was 30-year-old Jenna Lynn Bixby of Nowthen.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the wrong-way driver, a 72-year-old man from Blaine, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. As of Sunday night, he was in critical condition. He was a retired minister, reports CBS Minnesota.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The State Patrol says Bixby's Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park and a Toyota Sequoia was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The Toyota hit the Hyundai head-on, killing Bixby.

"She was going to work to save people," said Nikki Orlicki, Bixby's sister, in a phone interview with KARE 11.

Orlicki described her older sister as "fearless" and said Bixby dreamed of becoming a police officer and had a job interview set up for next week.

She is survived by her mom, husband, sister and 7-year-old niece.

"She wanted to help people and she loved everyone," Orlicki said.

Authorities say "alcohol is suspected to be a factor with the wrong way driver."

Orlicki said, "I just want people to realize that when they make that choice to drink, they made that choice to kill someone. She didn't have a choice. She tried to save people. I just miss my sister."

The crash is under investigation. No further details have been released.

Minneapolis 911 Director Heather Hunt issued a statement Sunday saying:

"Our staff at Minneapolis Emergency Communications is shocked and saddened to lose our teammate Jenna Bixby. She was dedicated to helping others and was taken from us on her way to do just that. Jenna worked at 911 for the past three years as a dispatcher, a communications training officer who coached and developed new employees, and a member of our Community Outreach and Education Team, volunteering at community events including fundraisers for Special Olympics. Jenna embodies the caring, dedication and compassion that are the hallmarks of exceptional public service. She will be greatly missed."

