2-Year-Old Girl Found ‘Frozen' on Porch in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio -- The 2-year-old Akron girl who died after she was found outside in the cold has been identified as Wynter Parker.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the ID Monday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The mother frantically called 911 Friday saying her daughter was "frozen." The dispatcher was able to talk her through CPR until paramedics arrived at the home on the 1300 block of Doty Drive around 3:30 p.m.

The child was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the mother left the girl with her father for about two hours. During that time, the father fell asleep and the 2-year-old wandered out of the house.

