Asher Update: More Good News For Adorable Georgia Boy, OshKosh Model

The news just keeps getting better for a Georgia boy who has lit up hearts across the country.

We first introduced you to Asher Nash late last year. His mother said that he hadn't been submitted by a children's modeling agency because the boy has Down Syndrome.

RELATED | HE GOT IT! Georgia Baby Asher Nash Will Star in OshKosh Ads Next Year

Hundreds of thousands of people rallied to Asher's support and he landed an interview with OshKosh B'Gosh. Of course they couldn't resist: Asher got that job.

And that was just the beginning.

Asher's first ads came out last Christmas and his career has skyrocketed ever since.

Earlier this month, Asher was selected out of 700 applicants to be an ambassador for Nothing Down, a non-profit organization that supports expectant and new parents of children with Down Syndrome.

"I am honored for him to continue his advocacy for the Down Syndrome community and we cannot wait to work with such an amazing non-profit organization," his mother wrote.

Way to go Asher!

PHOTOS: Asher Nash

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 WXIA-TV