Australian Church Posts Strong Message Following Florida School Shooting

WKYC 5:34 PM. EST February 16, 2018

An Australian church had some strong words for the U.S. following Wednesday's school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkdale, Florida.

The church, located in Gosford, posted a message to its front sign reading, "When will they love their kids more than their guns."

A photo of the sign was posted to the church's Facebook page with the message, "#America is a society destroying itself from within, an empire in decline, it can never be great again. A culture that loves guns more than children has no future other than corruption, decline and death."

The post has tallied more than 18,000 shares and nearly 500 comments as of Friday afternoon.

© 2018 WKYC-TV

