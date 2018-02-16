Australian Church Posts Strong Message Following Florida School Shooting

Facebook

An Australian church had some strong words for the U.S. following Wednesday's school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkdale, Florida.

The church, located in Gosford, posted a message to its front sign reading, "When will they love their kids more than their guns."

RELATED | Florida school shooting victims remembered as 'hero,' 'baby girl,' sweet angel

A photo of the sign was posted to the church's Facebook page with the message, "#America is a society destroying itself from within, an empire in decline, it can never be great again. A culture that loves guns more than children has no future other than corruption, decline and death."

RELATED | Timeline: After school shooting, suspect went to Subway, McDonalds

The post has tallied more than 18,000 shares and nearly 500 comments as of Friday afternoon.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WKYC-TV