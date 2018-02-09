VIDEO: Band, Parade Goers Brawl During Muses In La.

It's an incident caught on video, several people watching the Muses parade Thursday night got into a brawl with a high school band.

It happened on Napoleon and St. Charles as the George Washington Carver High School band marched by. Witnesses and school officials say a small group of bystanders jumped in front of the band and physically attacked the high school students. Things quickly escalated from there.

"That's the first time I've seen an individual escorted out so hopefully it's an isolated incident," witness Eric Glenn said.

The NOPD released the following statement about the incident.

"The NOPD was in position to respond immediately to this incident. Our officers intervened and broke up the skirmish. No arrests were made and no injuries reported.



George Washington Carver Principal Jerel Bryant said the school will implement additional safety measures, including doubling the number of chaperones and hired security, along with more rope barricades.



"We are excited to march tomorrow in Endymion and for the remainder of our scheduled parades," he said. "Our students take pride in upholding Carver's legacy as one of New Orleans strongest and most joyful marching bands."

© 2018 WWL-TV