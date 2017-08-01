LIVE | Bear Cam at Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska

WFMY News 2 is excited to announce a partnership with Explore.org to bring viewers of the Inland Northwest a bear camera that live streams 24/7 from Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

The Explore.org philanthropic mission is to connect humanity to nature, champion the selfless acts of others, and inspire lifelong learning and you can check them out on Facebook here.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter

© 2017 WFMY-TV