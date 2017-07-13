Beyoncé posts picture of twins Sir Carter and Rumi, the Internet explodes

Singer Beyonce poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2017 Getty Images)

World meet Beyoncé and JAY-Z's beautiful twins, Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyoncé posted a picture of the adorable babies on Instagram early Friday morning. The veiled mother of three is shown cradling the two tots in front of a beautiful floral arrangement and seascape (a variation on a theme from Beyonce's Feb. announcement that she was expecting twins).

The twins have been the most speculated-over and talked-about personalities since they were born in June (joining sister Blu Ivy).

Everything about the twins has been kept in secrecy. There was mad speculation about the twins' names in June when the golden couple's lawyer filed trademark documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, seeking the rights to the words "Sir Carter" and "Rumi Carter."

Shawn Carter is JAY-Z's real name.

It didn't take long for the Internet to blow up, even early Friday:

Zendaya used one word to describe the scene: "Breathtaking."

Film director Matthew Cherry hailed 'Behold your new born Kings."

Behold your new born Kings 🙏🏾😇 https://t.co/kglQPqreOs — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 14, 2017

