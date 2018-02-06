Burglary reported at home of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Photo: Larry Busacca, 2018 Getty Images)

Foxborough police responded to the Massachusetts residence of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski over reports of a burglary Monday night.

Foxborough police chief William Baker confirmed in a written statement that his department received a call about a residential burglary at Gronkowski's home at 6:18 p.m. Baker wrote that police consider this "a routine property crime investigation."

"Out of respect for the homeowner's privacy and because this remains a very active and dynamic criminal investigation, the police are not releasing any information about items stolen or possible suspects as this case moves forward," Baker wrote in the statement. "We will have no further comment on the case until the case is solved."

According to police scanner traffic reviewed by USA TODAY Sports, officers responded to a home linked through public records to Gronkowski, and a member of law enforcement said he spoke "with the homeowner there who was away on his trip. His house was broken into. Multiple safes, possible guns taken

Boston’s FOX25 reported that Gronkowski was seen at the Foxborough residence and police were at the residence for more than four hours. A neighbor told the station he noticed that the gate to Gronkowski's property was ajar early Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots returned to the Boston area Monday, hours after their 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunday night. Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the game and made headlines in his postgame press conference, where he did not immediately commit to playing next season.

Contributing: Tom Schad

Follow A.J. Perez on Twitter @byajperez.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM