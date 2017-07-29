Celebrated photo editor John Morris dies at 100 in Paris

Acclaimed photo editor John G. Morris attends the 26th annual International Center of Photography Infinity Awards at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 10, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Lovekin, 2010 Getty Images)

PARIS (AP) - John Morris, a celebrated American photo editor who helped bring to the word's eyes some of the most iconic photographs of World War II and the Vietnam War, has died at 100.

His longtime friend, Robert Pledge, president and editorial director of the Contact Press Images photo agency, told The Associated Press that Morris died Friday at a hospital in Paris, the city where he had been living for decades.

Morris edited the historic pictures of the D-Day invasion in Normandy taken by famous photographer Robert Capa in 1944 for Life magazine. In addition, as picture editor for The New York Times, he helped grant front-page display to two of the most striking pictures of Vietnam War by Associated Press photographers Nick Ut Cong Huynh and Eddie Adams.

