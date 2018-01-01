Country Star RaeLynn's Chihuahua Dolly Missing in Pigeon Forge

Country star RaeLynn is asking people in Sevier County to be on the lookout for her beloved chihuahua, Dolly, after the pup went missing during her concert at The Island in Pigeon Forge last night.

According to RaeLynn, the dog was last seen running off her bus south toward Gatlinburg because of loud fireworks being shot off on New Year's morning.

Anyone that has seen her dog is asked to contact her directly at @raelynn on Twitter or her Instagram account below.

