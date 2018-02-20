Coyote Challenge | Kill a Coyote, You Could Get a Free Lifetime Hunting License

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. -- The "Coyote Challenge" is back -- and this year it's even easier.

Hunters who kill coyotes once again have the chance to win a lifetime hunting license, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday.

In the challenge, those who kill coyotes between March and August can bring the carcass to a DNR office and then be entered in a drawing to win a lifetime hunting/fishing license (or the equivalent of $750 of credit for hunting and fishing licenses or a prize of similar value).

There will be three separate drawings, DNR officials said.

According to the DNR, the challenge is designed to encourage the taking of coyotes in the spring and summer. The DNR said research indicates removal of coyotes during those months can reduce their impact on native wildlife.

"Negative interactions with coyotes are an ongoing issue for many citizens, from rural land managers to suburban homeowners,” says John Bowers, Chief of Game Management for WRD.

While coyotes are said to be "timid and shy" and "pose little threat to humans," according to the DNR, they can sometimes hunt house pets, especially cats.

In Georgia, trapping and hunting of coyotes is legal, and there is no closed season.

“While many hunters, trappers and landowners already make use of the fact that coyotes can be taken year round, the Coyote Challenge emphasizes the utility of removing these non-native predators during the critical spring-summer period for landowners concerned about native wildlife," Bowers said.

Participants can enter up to 10 times (last year, they were only allowed five entries).

This year, you can also enter with your phone.

Georgia DNR says photo of the coyote with your phone. Email that photo to coyote.challenge@dnr.ga.gov. Photos should include the entire, intact carcass. You will receive an autoreply that will provide a link to the entry form. Be sure to fill out the form and include your email address.

What is not accepted? Road-kills, spoiled carcasses, coyotes that have been ear-notched, and live coyotes are not eligible. Metadata on all submissions will be analyzed to determine the date and location of the provided image(s).

The program will run from Mar. 1-Aug. 31, 2018.

