Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes San Francisco area

The north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge is seen surrounded by fog on September 8, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

An earthquake struck the San Francisco early Thursday.

The magnitude 4.5 quake hit 1.9 miles from Berkeley, the United States Geological Survey said.

Residents in San Francisco were woken by a short, strong jerk followed by a few seconds of shaking.

No damage or injuries were immediately recorded. The USGS website said people reported feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.

Many took to social media to report their experience:

And now everyone in the Bay is awake again #Earthquake — Joth Bhullar (@jothb27) January 4, 2018

Well, that was enough to keep me awake for a while. #Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/on3nAmg7uD — Tessa Marks (@tkmtwit) January 4, 2018

Twitter forreal the most reliable news source... I had to check here first to make sure I wasn't crazy. #earthquake — ty$ (@Tyriveraa) January 4, 2018

When you wake up from an #earthquake pic.twitter.com/3C9hYa0PgR — Alyssa Goulart (@AlyssaGoulart) January 4, 2018

Contributing: Associated Press

