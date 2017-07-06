Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concerns
NC Drunk Driver Crashes Into Walmart Garden CenterNC Drunk Driver Crashes Into Walmart Garden Center A 58-year-old Youngsville woman has been charged with DWI and careless and reckless driving after her car crashed into the garden center of the Walmart Supercenter on South Main Street in Wake Forest, a town official said.
I Was Fired For Helping Child: Home Depot EmployeeI Was Fired For Helping Child: Home Depot Employee PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland man was fired from Home Depot after violating the company's safety policy. But Dillon Reagan, 32, said he was just trying to save a child from a possible kidnapping.
Age-Appropriate Chores For Your ChildAge-Appropriate Chores For Your Child Age-appropriate chores for your child
Company Accuses Dak Prescott Of Using Machine To Sign AutographsCompany Accuses Dak Prescott Of Using Machine To Sign Autographs On the football field last season, Dak Prescott looked like a machine at times. He completed 67.8 percent of his passes -- better than Tom Brady's mark for 2016-17 -- en route to a 13-3 season that saw 11 straight wins in his rookie campaign.
Former Workers Criticize Animal Rehab, Laws After Deadly Pit Bull AttackFormer Workers Criticize Animal Rehab, Laws After Deadly Pit Bull Attack VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Former employees of Forever Home Rehabilitation Center (FHRC) contend the facility adopted out a dog that mauled a woman to death, knowing that the dog had a history of violence.
Trump, on eve of Putin meeting, says 'nobody really knows' about Russian hackingTrump, on eve of Putin meeting, says 'nobody really knows' about Russian hacking Trump also compared the intelligence about Russian interference with the faulty assessment that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in 2002, which provided President Bush with a justification to go to war.
Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsensHospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens Liu was diagnosed in May while imprisoned for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms in China. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while in prison.
Trump warns North Korea he's weighing a 'severe' responseTrump warns North Korea he's weighing a 'severe' response Trump's comments in Poland came as he opened his second visit to Europe, a trip that will include meetings with several European leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
NYPD officer dies after being 'assassinated' during July 4 celebrationsNYPD officer dies after being 'assassinated' during July 4 celebrations The 12-year veteran officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle. The suspect was fatally shot.
MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman Shot to Death During Home InvasionMMA Fighter Aaron Rajman Shot to Death During Home Invasion According to Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies, a group of men entered a residence Monday night in Boca Raton. A fight broke out, shots were fired, and MMA fighter Aaron Rajman was struck.
Ukraine says it foiled 2nd cyberattack after police raidUkraine says it foiled 2nd cyberattack after police raid Ukraine is still trying to find its feet after scores or even hundreds of businesses and government agencies were hit by an explosion of data-scrambling software on June 27
Manager Of Popular GA Restaurant Dies After Being Hit By Driver Connected To ShootingManager Of Popular GA Restaurant Dies After Being Hit By Driver Connected To Shooting The business community at a popular Georgia tourist destination is mourning the loss of one of their own, Wednesday, after a night that also left two others dead and several injured.
