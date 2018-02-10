Family Hopes ‘Letters to Moira' Will Help Oregon Girl Recover From Severe Burns

Moira Reeves before the incident and after (Photos: Family) (Photo: Family photos)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Baker City girl is hospitalized in Portland with second and third-degree burns on 10 percent of her body.

“It breaks my heart every time I see her in that big old bed,” said Beth Fusilier.

Fusilier is Moira Reeves’ grandmother. She says on Jan. 20, at the family home in Baker City, Moira was standing by the wood stove when the dress she was wearing caught fire.

“She did get burned,” said Fusilier. “Her whole front of her body and under both arms and one ear and a little bit on her face.”

Moira was rushed to the local hospital then airlifted to Legacy Emanuel where she has been ever since.

“It was devastating,” said Fusilier. “All I could think of is getting over there.”

Fusilier says Moira is doing as well as can be expected, but she misses doing some of her favorite activites, like coloring.

“She’s lost a lot of mobility in her hands,” Fusilier said.

To lift Moira’s spirits, her family is asking for get well letters from across the country. They are hoping a fun fact about the originating state can be included.

“We’re going to put it on a map…mark each place we get a card from,” said Fusilier. “I think it would help her an awful lot.”

You can mail letters to:

Moira Reeves

P.O. Box 24

Baker City, OR 97814

Moira's family has also set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses associated with the situation.

