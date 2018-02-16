FBI admits it got tip about Florida shooting suspect, but took no action

Thousands of mourners hold candles during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 15, 2018. (RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RHONA WISE, This content is subject to copyright.)

PARKLAND, FLORIDA - As recently as January, the FBI received a tip about Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz and his "desire to kill people," but the information was never forwarded for investigation, the bureau confirmed Friday.

In a written statement, the FBI said a person close to Cruz contacted the agency's tip line Jan. 5 to report concerns about "Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting."

"Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life," the FBI said.

The protocols call for the information to be forwarded to the FBI Miami field office for investigation, the FBI said.

"We have determined that these protocols were not followed for the information," the statement said. "The information was not provided to the Miami field office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time."

Police arrested Cruz on Wednesday, shortly after the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre and has been charged with all 17 murders.

“We are still investigating the facts," FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday. "I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter, as well as reviewing our processes for responding to information that we receive from the public. It’s up to all Americans to be vigilant, and when members of the public contact us with concerns, we must act properly and quickly."

Wray said the bureau has spoken with victims and families, and "deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy."

"All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it," he said.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM