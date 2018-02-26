DRAMATIC VIDEO: Mother, 3 Children Rescued from Massive Apartment Fire

A mother and three children were rescued from a massive apartment fire in northwest Harris County overnight.

According to the Champions Fire Department, it happened at Cornerstone Village Apartments, located in the 14100 block of Cornerstone Village.

Another video from a viewer who lives in a nearby neighborhood shows had massive the flames were in the mother's unit.

Firefighters say they believe all of the resident made it out safe. Fire officials said the whole building is a loss.

Firefighters are still battling hotspots at this time.

