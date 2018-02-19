WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Fla. Teen Shot 5 Times Gets Visit at Hospital From Broward Co. Sheriff

John Bacon, USA TODAY , WFMY 10:36 AM. EST February 19, 2018

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has joined the chorus lauding heroics of Anthony Borges, who was recovering in a hospital Monday after being shot multiple times during the carnage last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A gofundme account set up for Anthony's family says the soccer player was able to save about 20 other students by attempting to close and lock a classroom door as the gunman drew closer. "The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital," Israel's office said in a Twitter post Sunday. "Anthony was shot five times.

Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed."

Fellow student Carlos Rodriguez told ABC News that Anthony saved his life. When the gunfire erupted, Carlos said classmates rushed to hide in the classroom. Anthony was the last one to duck into the room and was trying to close and lock the door when he was shot, Carlos said.

No one else in the room was injured, Carlos said.

"None of us knew what to do," Carlos said. "He took the initiative to just save his other classmates."

Royer Borges, Anthony's father, told ABC News that his son called him shortly after the attack and described the carnage. Others later told Borges of his son's courageous efforts.

"He just called me and says, 'Dad, somebody shot me in the back and my leg, too,'" a teary Borges said. "He's my hero."

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

Like Her Grandfather Did in 1949, Fla. Shooting Survivor Hid in Closet

WFMY

Ga. Teen Texts Fla. Shooting Victim and Camp Friend Asking If She's OK. She Got No Reply

WFMY

Numerous missed opportunities to alter Florida shooter's path, records show

WFMY

Students plan to walk out of schools to protest gun laws following Florida shooting

WFMY

18 School Shootings This Year? That's Misleading

WFMY

The AR-15: What It Is, What It Isn't, And What Are The Laws In NC?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories