Flynn the Bichon Frise Wins Best in Show at Westminster

Best in Show winner Flynn, a Bichon Frise, poses for photos at the conclusion of the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Flynn the bichon frise has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

The choice was a surprise to most of the crowd at Madison Square Garden, with many fans falling silent when the white powder puff was picked.

Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier. The giant schnauzer was the runner-up.

The 142nd Westminster event drew 2,882 entries in 202 breeds and varieties.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press