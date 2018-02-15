GoFundMe to support Florida school shooting victims

The Broward Education Foundation has launched an official GoFundme for those around the country looking to donate money to support the victims of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Donations will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and the families of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The fund quickly surpassed its original goal of $100,000 Thursday morning.
Officials say there have been several fraudulent GoFundMe accounts, but the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund is an official account that has been verified by the district and GoFundme.
