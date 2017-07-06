Government ethics director who prodded Trump resigns

Walter Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics, announced he is resigning to take a new job. (Photo: Office of Government Ethics)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government ethics director who prodded President Donald Trump's administration over conflicts of interest is resigning to take a new job.

Walter Shaub has been director of the Office of Government Ethics. He is joining the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit in Washington that mostly focuses on violations of campaign finance law.

Shaub and the Campaign Legal Center posted the news on their Twitter accounts, and Shaub confirmed his move to The Associated Press.

He says he will continue working on government ethics issues and will push for ways to strengthen a program that is designed to help thousands of executive branch employees avoid conflicts of interest.

Shaub is a career OGE employee who was appointed director by President Barack Obama. His term was set to expire next year.

