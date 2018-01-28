WFMY
Grammy Awards 2018: Winners list

Jay-Z scored a whopping 8 Grammy nominations. See who else is nominated for the biggest Grammy Awards. USA TODAY

TEGNA Staff , TEGNA 4:15 PM. EST January 28, 2018

Who won big at this year's 60th annual Grammy Awards, honoring the best music in 2017?

Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the night.

Album of the year

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love
JAY-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Lorde, Melodrama
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the year (goes to artist, engineers, mixers)

Childish Gambino, Redbone
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
JAY-Z, The Story of O.J.
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Song of the year (goes to writers)

Despacito
Performed by: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
Written by: Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton

4:44
Performed by: JAY-Z
Written by: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson

Issues
Performed by: Julia Michaels
Written by: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik, Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter

1-800-273-8255
Performed by: Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
Written by: Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury and Khalid Robinson

Best new artist

Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Pop categories

Pop solo performance

Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft
Kesha, Praying
Lady Gaga, Million Reasons
Pink, What About Us
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Pop duo/group performance

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Imagine Dragons, Thunder
Portugal, The Man, Feel It Still
Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay

Pop vocal album

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Kesha, Rainbow
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Country categories

Country solo performance

Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road
Alison Krauss, Losing You
Miranda Lambert, Tin Man
Maren Morris, I Could Use a Love Song
Chris Stapleton, Either Way

Country duo/group performance

Brothers Osborne, It Ain't My Fault
Zac Brown Band, My Old Man
Lady Antebellum, You Look Good
Little Big Town, Better Man
Midland, Drinkin' Problem

Country album

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From a Room, Volume 1

Country song (goes to songwriters)

Better Man
Performed by: Little Big Town
Written by: Taylor Swift

Body Like a Back Road
Performed by: Sam Hunt
Written by: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

Broken Halos
Performed by: Chris Stapleton
Written by: Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton

Drinkin' Problem
Performed by: Midland
Written by: Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach

Tin Man
Performed by: Miranda Lambert
Written by: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall

Rock categories

Rock album 

Mastadon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Alternative music album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
The National, Sleep Well Beast

Rock performance (single or track)

Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker
Chris Cornell, The Promise
Foo Fighters, Run
Kaleo, No Good
Nothing More, Go to War

Metal performance

August Burns Red, Invisible Enemy
Body Count, Black Hoodie
Code Orange, Forever
Mastadon, Sultan's Curse
Meshuggah, Clockworks

Rock song (goes to songwriters)

Atlas, Rise!
Performed by: Metallica
Written by: James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich

Blood in the Cut
Performed by K. Flay
Written by: JT Daly and Kristine Flaherty

Go to War
Performed by: Nothing More
Written by: Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik and Mark Vollelunga

Run
Performed and written by: Foo Fighters

The Stage
Performed by: Avenge Sevenfold
Written by: Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward and Brooks Wackerman

Rap categories

Rap performance (single or track)

Big Sean, Bounce Back
Cardi B, Bodak Yellow
JAY-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Bad and Boujee

Rap album

JAY-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom
Tyler the Creator, Flower Boy

Rap/sung collaboration

6Lack, Prblms
Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, Crew
Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé, Family Feud
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty
SZA feat. Travis Scott, Love Galore

Rap song (goes to songwriters)

Bodak Yellow
Performed by: Cardi B
Written by: Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin and J White

Chase Me
Performed by: Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi
Written by: Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins and Jon Spencer

Humble
Performed by Kendrick Lamar
Written by: K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II

Sassy
Performed by: Rapsody
Written by: E. Gabouer and M. Evans

The Story of O.J.
Performed by: JAY-Z
Written by: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson

R&B categories

R&B album

Daniel Caesar, Freudian
Ledisi, Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
PJ Morton, Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

Urban contemporary album

6lack, Free 6Lack
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy

 R&B performance

Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis, Get You
Kehlani, Distraction
Ledisi, High
Bruno Mars, That's What I Like
SZA, The Weekend

Traditional R&B performance

The Baylor Project, Laugh and Move On
Childish Gambino, Redbone
Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones, What I'm Feelin'
Ledisi, All the Way
Mali Music, Still

R&B song (goes to songwriters)

First Began 
Performed and written by: PJ Morton

Location
Performed by: Khalid
Written by: Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher  McClenney, Khalid Robinson and Joshua Scruggs

Redbone
Performed by: Childish Gambino
Written by: Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson 

Supermodel
Performed by: SZA
Written by: Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe and Pharrell Williams

That's What I Like
Performed by: Bruno Mars
Written by: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip

American roots music categories

American roots performance

Alabama Shakes, Killer Diller Blues
Blind Boys of Alabama, Let My Mother Live
Glen Campbell, Arkansas Farmboy
Leonard Cohen, Steer Your Way
Alison Krauss, I Never Cared for You

American roots song

Cumberland Gap
Performed by: David Rawlings
Written by: David Rawlings & Gillian Welch

I Wish You Well
Performed by: The Mavericks
Written by: Raul Malo and Alan Miller

If We Were Vampires 
Performed by: Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Written by: Jason Isbell

It Ain't Over Yet
Performed by: Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
Written by: Rodney Crowell

My Only True Friend
Performed by:  Gregg Allman
Written by: Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard

Other categories

Song written for visual media

City of Stars (La La Land)
Written by: Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

How Far I'll Go (Moana)
Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda -- WINNER

I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Written by: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew and Taylor Swift

Never Give Up (Lion
Written by: Sia Furler, Greg Kurstin

Stand Up for Something (Marshall)
Written by: Common and Diane Warren

Soundtrack for visual media

Baby Driver
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
La La Land -- WINNER
Moana: The Songs

Comedy album

Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas
Jim Gaffigan, Cinco
Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld
Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust
Kevin Hart, What Now?

Musical theater album

Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen -- WINNER
Hello, Dolly!

Spoken word album

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run
Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Songwriter
Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In
Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist -- WINNER

Dance recording

Bambro Koyo Ganda, Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
Cola, CamelPhat & Elderbrook
Andromeda, Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
Tonite, LCD Soundsystem -- WINNER
Line Of Sight, ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Dance/electronic album

Migration, Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk -- WINNER
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
A Moment Apart, ODESZA
What Now, Sylvan Esso

Best contemporary instrumental album

What If, The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit, Alex Han
Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion -- WINNER
Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez

Best Music Video

Up All Night, Beck
Makeba, Jain
The Story Of O.J., Jay-Z
Humble., Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER
1-800-273-8255, Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Music film

One More Time With Feeling, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Long Strange Trip, The Grateful Dead
The Defiant Ones, Various Artists -- WINNER
Soundbreaking, Various Artists
Two Trains Runnin', Various Artists

For a complete list of winners in all categories, visit Grammy.com.

