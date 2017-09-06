Where President Trump's $1 Million Harvey Donation is Going

US President Donald Trump speaks to volunteers at the First Church of Pearland on September 2, 2017, while visiting areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced Wednesday the recipients of their personal $1 million contribution to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

The organizations:

Reach Out America, $100,000

Red Cross, $300,000

Salvation Army, $300,000

Samaritan's Purse, $100,000

ASPCA, $25,000

Catholic Charities, $25,000

Direct Relief, $25,000

Habitat for Humanity, $25,000

Houston Humane Society, $25,000

Operation Blessing, $25,000

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies, $25,000

Team Rubicon, $25,000

The president made the donation pledge last week.

"The president and first lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting the hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and federal, state and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas," the White House said in a statement.

Per the White House, several of the organizations were recommended by members of the White House press corps.

Tuesday's announcement provided no details about which account the Trumps are using for the donation.

