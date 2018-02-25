How Was Rev. Billy Graham Approved to Lie in Honor in the Capitol?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There's no checklist for acts of heroism, or criteria for services provided to the nation that permits citizens to lie in state or honor within the U.S. Capitol.

Instead, the decision to allow civilians to lie in honor under the fresco of Washington ascending into heaven lies with Congress.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initiated plans to permit the late Rev. Billy Graham's casket to remain in the Capitol next week, since Congress controls access to the rotunda.

Rev. Graham will join Rosa Parks and two Capitol police officers as the only civilians who have been permitted to be publicly viewed within the Capitol building.

