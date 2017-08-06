International Fugitive Wanted by U.S. Marshals Arrested in South Carolina

Hainsley Dacosta Browne (Photo: United States Marshals Service)

(WLTX) -- A man several agencies say scammed elderly victims out of thousands of dollars has been arrested and is facing charges.

In an release from the United States Marshals Service, Hainsley "Barbados" Browne was taken into custody Friday, August 5, by joint law enforcement after receiving several news tips about his location. Browne has a criminal history in Barbados to include rape, assault and theft, according to the release.

Officials say Browne left Barbados to escape the Diplomatic Security Service and the Royal Barbados Police Force after being accused of partaking in an identity fraud phone scam where he would call victims posing as a needy family member. It is estimated that he scammed victims out of $130,000.

After fleeing the country, investigators say Browne came to South Carolina and used the name Ronald Oscar Browne attempting to continue to scam elderly victims. Back in September 2016 officers from Diplomatic Security sought help from the U.S. Marshal's Service and Browne was arrested by the Fairfield County Sheriff's Department.

"Individuals who prey on the elderly are devious. This international case has shown no matter where fugitives attempt to hide, law enforcement partnerships across the globe will always prevail," U.S. Marshal Kelvin Washington says.

Browne will stand trial before being deported to Barbados. He is held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

