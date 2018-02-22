It's National Margarita Day: Drink Up These Deals

(Photo: Camrocker / Thinkstock)

Happy National Margarita Day!

Now that Presidents Day is officially over, it's time to celebrate National Margarita Day.

Each year, February 22 marks the special day dedicated to all-things margaritas. Whether you prefer your margarita with salt, frozen or on the rocks, this day is for you.

On social media, #NationalMargaritaDay began trending early Wednesday as margarita-enthusiasts began counting down the hours to happy hour.

Here are a few margarita deals happening today:

Margaritaville: Select Margaritaville & LandShark Bar & Grill locations will have $3.50 margaritas all day long. Bottoms up!

On the Border: $3 margaritas from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating On the Border locations in Georgia, Massachussetts, New York, Illinoise, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and South Carolina. In other markets the margaritas will be around $2.

Tony Roma's: Tony Roma's is celebrating National Romarita Day by serving up the chain's Classic Romarita for $2.22.

Cheeseburger in Paradise: Frozen or on the rocks margaritas for $2.22.

Bahama Breeze: $2.22 classic margaritas at select Bahama Breeze locations.

