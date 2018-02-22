WFMY
It's National Margarita Day: Drink Up These Deals

Mary Bowerman, USA TODAY Network , TEGNA 8:55 AM. EST February 22, 2018

Happy National Margarita Day!

Now that Presidents Day is officially over, it's time to celebrate National Margarita Day.

Each year, February 22 marks the special day dedicated to all-things margaritas. Whether you prefer your margarita with salt, frozen or on the rocks, this day is for you.

On social media, #NationalMargaritaDay began trending early Wednesday as margarita-enthusiasts began counting down the hours to happy hour.

Here are a few margarita deals happening today: 

Margaritaville: Select Margaritaville & LandShark Bar & Grill  locations will have $3.50 margaritas all day long. Bottoms up! 

On the Border: $3 margaritas from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at  participating On the Border locations in Georgia, Massachussetts, New York, Illinoise, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and South Carolina. In other markets the margaritas will be around $2.

Tony Roma's: Tony Roma's is celebrating National Romarita Day by serving up the chain's Classic Romarita for $2.22.

Cheeseburger in Paradise: Frozen or on the rocks margaritas for $2.22. 

Bahama Breeze: $2.22  classic margaritas at select Bahama Breeze locations.

