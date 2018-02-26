Ivanka Trump on president's sexual misconduct accusers: 'I believe my father'

US President's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump leaves following the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018. (PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump believes her father’s denials against the more than a dozen women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct — even if she doesn't think she should have to address it.

“I believe my father, I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father," Trump’s oldest daughter and a top adviser told NBC in South Korea.

She added she thought it was "a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter."

Ivanka Trump also addressed the president’s controversial call to arm teachers, saying she was open to the idea.

"I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed," she said.

But, she cautioned, there was no fix-all solution and teachers would need to be held to an “incredibly high standard.”

